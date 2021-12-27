2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $96,900

Built in 2014, this 2-bedroom 1.5 bath home is like new inside, including fresh paint, and floorcoverings! Corner lot, with fenced backyard! Attached garage!
Three southern Illinoisans will face criminal charges for poaching a buck, bobcat and turkey on private land and other violations following an investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police, according to a release from the state.
The girl told police she met a person known as "Champ" on the Omegle app, which is marketed as a way to "talk to strangers."
Katie Lee and Matt Locke used a new home, a converted school bus and a passion for disc golf to launch a mobile retailer catering to the growing sport.
Gina Trapani works at Coolfire Studios, a St. Louis-based company that was recently presented with an Emmy for the production of a commercial, "That's My M-O" for the Missouri Division of Tourism.
Elizabeth Mumba, 40 of Carbondale, was found unresponsive in her jail cell on Dec. 13, Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez confirmed.
NORMAL — Rivian Automotive on Monday said the company made the first deliveries of its all-electric R1S sport-utility vehicle from the Normal factory to Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough and CEO R.J. Scaringe.
MARION — The inaugural Route 13 Christmas Tournament tips off Tuesday, Dec. 28 in both Marion and Carbondale - a revised version of the Carbon…
One individual is dead and another seriously injured following a head on collision in Zeigler.
All positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts will be managed through the state's COVID-19 Surge Center starting Tuesday.
Jennifer Harre, vice president and chief nursing officer, and Dr. Joshua Miksanek, an emergency room physician and medical director of SIH Herrin Hospital emergency department, gave an update Monday afternoon on COVID-19 at the SIH facilities.
