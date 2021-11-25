Check out this newly remodeled 2 bed 2 bath single family home with great location sitting on a corner lot close to Marion Elementary, Junior high, and the high school. Upon entrance you are warmly greeted with beautiful vinyl wood floors throughout the entire home and an open floor plan connecting the living room to the kitchen. This property comes a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The water heater was installed within the past 5 years and the Air conditioner was install 3 years ago with newly updated drain lines, roof and windows. The living space in the back of the home has potential to be used as a third bedrooom, a second living room, playroom for children, or great office space with double glass sliding doors leading to the deck. This property would be a great rental. Don't miss your chance to own this wonderful house!
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $99,900
