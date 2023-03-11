Home built in 2022 situated on 3 acres! This newly built 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features wide open living/dining/kitchen area with ample cabinets and counter space, split floor plan with large master bedroom, walk in closet and private full bath, extra bedroom/office utility room with wash tub, attached garage is heated and cooled, beautiful concrete flooring throughout helps keep this a low maintenance home. The outside features pecan trees, paved drive with extra pad, covered front porch, gutters with leaf guard and don’t forget on 3 acres! The owner paid attention to detail!