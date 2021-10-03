 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $32,900

  • Updated
This 2 bed 1.5 bath home would make a great investment or for a first time buyer. There is a living & family room, galley style kitchen, dining room & partial basement. Also a 1 car attached garage & spacious backyard, this property is priced to sell so don't delay & call today to schedule your appt.

