2 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $34,900

Charming Bungalow in need of a new owner. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has 820 sq. ft. and sits on a corner lot. This home has a lot of the original charm and built-in cabinets. This one is in need of some TLC but is a solid home. There is a pet door in the back door of the house that leads to a small fenced in area in the back yard, which is perfect for a fur baby. Good size rooms throughout. Perfect home for someone wanting to downsize, or a single person or couple just starting out, a good flipper for that D.I.Y. winter project or a decent rental property. With a little work, this one has a lot of potential!