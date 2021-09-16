 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $99,995

2 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $99,995

THE YELLOW PIG HOUSE. Here's your chance to own fourteen acres tucked away in Murphysboro. This home is near the wine trails, Kinkaid Lake, the Big Muddy River, and endless hiking options. Make this your hunting lodge or a weekend getaway spot! Perfect for nature lovers or hunting enthusiasts. The home consists of two bedrooms and two full baths. The master suite has a built in office or sitting room. Outside you'll find 3 sheds and a covered back porch. Come check it out today.

