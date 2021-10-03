2 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $100,000

Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath , WITH LARGE PRIVACY FENCED YARD. There is a finished living quarters above the oversized 28 x 30 GARAGE that is 400 sq. ft. separate from the house. Garage has its own heat and air , 1/2 bath, washer & dryer hookup and 8 ft. tall insulated door. The garage and living quarters are accessible without going thru house by breezeway. In the house is a attic space that has staircase & OSB floors, roof decking , studded walls with wiring. There has been lots of updates. A wonderful home with lots of POSSIBILITIES for the growing family.