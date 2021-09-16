 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $39,900

2 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $39,900

2 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $39,900

2 bedroom 1 bath home with a large pole barn with a 2 car garage door and concrete floor located on 3 lots!!! This home had new wiring in 2020, new drywall in the bedrooms and living area and fresh paint! The home has a electric furnace and central a/c unit that are not currently hooked up.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News