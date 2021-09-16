2 bedroom 1 bath home with a large pole barn with a 2 car garage door and concrete floor located on 3 lots!!! This home had new wiring in 2020, new drywall in the bedrooms and living area and fresh paint! The home has a electric furnace and central a/c unit that are not currently hooked up.
2 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $39,900
