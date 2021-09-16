2 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $99,995

Adorable ranch home that is completely move-in ready! This home has two bedrooms and one updated bathroom. You could easily use the giant family room as a master suite, or turn it into two additional bedrooms. The kitchen boasts newer stainless steel appliances and a great island. All appliances (including the washer and dryer) stay! Beautiful floors throughout the house. Outside you'll find plenty to love. There's an above ground pool with large deck and slide. The huge backyard is complete with a new fence. A massive detached garage offers tons of space for your vehicles, and space for a workshop or storage. There's also a 12x24 storage shed. Check it out before this home is gone.