21 Questions | Getting to know Shari Rhode, Carbondale attorney

Becoming invisible. So I could hear the other side in court if they know how to whisper.

11) What song you would sing for your American Idol audition?

"Georgia on my Mind." But it will be way out of tune.

12) If you could start a collection of one kind of item, what would it be?

American Indian art.

13) If you were given the chance to run for mayor of your city, would you take it?

No.

14) What is your favorite smell?

Freshly baked anything with cinnamon in it

15) What is the last book you read?

The Pepper Thai cookbook

16) What was your favorite color of Crayola Crayon growing up?

Blue

17) If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

"What The Hell Was She Thinking."