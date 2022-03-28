 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Anna - $135,000

Country home on 3.5 surveyed acres! At the end of the dead end road you will find this 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home with added bonus room, attached garage plus 2 pole barns, ( 30x30 and 32x48 with electric & water ) carport, storage shed and a pond. Plenty of privacy and storage come with this awesome home!

