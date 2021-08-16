Move in ready 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Attached garage, deck out the back with a fenced in yard. Covered porch in the front. Roof new in 2015, new garage door 2015, back yard fenced in 2016, carpet new in 2017. Stainless steel appliances. Recently painted make your appointment today this one won't last.
3 Bedroom Home in Anna - $137,900
