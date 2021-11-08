 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Anna - $237,900

  • Updated
Lovely Ranch home on the edge of Anna on large one plus acre lot. This home features 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, huge enclosed Florida room, detached 26x32 shop, 15 x 30 INGROUND pool, wood burning fireplace, all in a great location. CALL US FAST!!! WILL NOT LAST!!!

