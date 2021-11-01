 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Anna - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Anna - $349,900

NEW LISTING! ENJOY YOUR POOL HERE! This fine Anna home is situated on 1 acre lot in desirable location! Spacious home has beautiful hardwood floors, deluxe kitchen, ceramic tile baths, enclosed screened rear porch, and well landscaped yard! This home also has Deluxe in ground pool with heater! Large 2.5 car garage with overhead mower door is nice. Quality construction in this house is evident. See Today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News