3 Bedroom Home in Anna - $349,900

NEW LISTING! ENJOY YOUR POOL HERE! This fine Anna home is situated on 1 acre lot in desirable location! Spacious home has beautiful hardwood floors, deluxe kitchen, ceramic tile baths, enclosed screened rear porch, and well landscaped yard! This home also has Deluxe in ground pool with heater! Large 2.5 car garage with overhead mower door is nice. Quality construction in this house is evident. See Today!