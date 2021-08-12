3 Bedroom Home in Anna - $65,000

There is great character in this 1920's 3 bedroom 1 bath home, original hard wood floors, arched doorways, high ceilings, solid wood doors & hidden stair cases to name a few. Two good size bedrooms on the main level and a large bedroom on the upper. The basement has a laundry room and tons of storage separate from the main portion of the basement that could be made into a family rec room with an out side entrance from your back porch with coverd area to enjoy on sunny days or the cozy fire pit on cool night!!