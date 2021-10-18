 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Anna - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Anna - $69,900

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This cute Bungalow style home is freshly painted inside and ready to move into. This home has 2 or 3 bedrooms and a full basement. Close to schools, churches, library and shopping. Recently updated kitchen and bathroom. Cooktop oven, dishwasher and refrigerator stay.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News