Spacious, spacious, spacious! This lovely 2 story home has all the space you need and well taken care of with many updates. It is a move-in-ready, three bedroom, three bath home with an inviting new front porch and a large, private back deck for your weekend BBQ's! The main floor features a living room, dining room and kitchen that is all open with a bedroom, bathroom, and laundry room. Upstairs is a master bedroom suite with a whirlpool tub and a separate shower. Another bedroom with arch windows and two closets is just across the hall. A separate bathroom is upstairs as well. A new split heating and air system allows the 2 upstairs bedrooms to have their own thermostats with individual temperature control. Newer flooring and appliances compliment this already great home at an affordable price. This home is located on on dead end street which gives privacy and a sense of country life with the wooded back and side areas. Abundant wildlife is always around.
3 Bedroom Home in Ava - $159,000
