3 Bedroom Home in Ava - $195,000

Location, location, location! If sitting on a front porch overlooking a field and watching deer, turkey and other wildlife sound amazing, then you will want to check out this home. It has a large covered back porch as well. Your horses and other pets will feel at home with a large 80 x 40 barn with stables and workshop. There is 5.6 acres of complete seclusion and beautiful scenery. The home is 2 stories with a kitchen/dining combo and plenty of cabinets. The living room has a wood burning stove which also has a gas line that can be used for gas logs. The upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms and a half bath. Seller is leaving his 2007 New Holland tractor (40 horse) with around 300 hours including bush hog attachment. This property has a mobile home pad, electric meter, water and septic on it as well. Don't miss out, property like this don't come along often! Call Golden Key Realty, listing agent Shari Hopkins for an appointment today!