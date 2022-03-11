3 Bedroom Home in Benton - $665,000

Located just south of Rend Lake, this 92+/- acre property will check all of your boxes. Built in 2002, this 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with two car attached garage is a must see. Enjoy your morning coffee and the sunrise from your large front porch overlooking your fully stocked, nearly 3 acre, pond. Or, the 12 14 deck off the master bedroom would be an ideal place to put a hot tub/spa and enjoy your secluded sunset. Being an outdoor lovers paradise, this listing boasts both excellent hunting and fishing opportunities from the comfort of home. Catch bass, bluegill, crappie, catfish or red ear, or maybe kayaking or paddle boating is more your speed. Proven mature whitetail have been harvested from these woods. Nine resident does, and approximately 14 turkeys call the property home a majority of the year. The fenced mature woods has a creek, some rolling topography, and a main trail for easy movement and accessibility. Sportsmen have the opportunity to hunt both open fields and woods giving the best of both worlds. As the seasons change you ll be able to admire the 17 rose bushes running the length of the porch in all of their beauty. You can pick apples and peaches from the four fruit trees on site, as well as harvest blackberries for years to come. Want to plant a garden or own livestock? The fenced pasture is the ideal place to do so. Multiple water spigots make caring for plants and animals much easier. Worried about equipment storage? The property boasts a 30 50 Trubilt building, with concrete floor, water/power, a loft, 3 equipment doors, as well as 2 entry/exit doors. If you need additional storage, there are multiple structures including a larger sized 30 35 and 24 22 , as well as two smaller additional buildings. Let the property work for you while you enjoy the benefits of having 25+/- acres of tillable property that can be rented for farm income, and multiple owned billboards currently rented for income along State Highway 14. The timber has not been harvested for approximately 30 years and does contain some mature hardwoods. Call today to set up your private showing. Please allow for a 24 hour showing notice for all appointment requests