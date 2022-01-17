Looking for a home with Plenty of space , a Great Neighborhood and yet close to everything!! This large spacious home is located on 1.21 acres. Home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Large Living Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Family Room and much more. The Deck in the large back yard is ideal for all of your entertaining needs This home has a lot of Potential. Don't miss this opportunity to make it yours!! Owned by the US Department of HUD. Seller makes no representations or warrants as to the condition of the property. Seller may contribute up to 3% of buyers closing costs upon buyers request. Property was built before 1978 and may contain Lead Based Paint. Sold AS IS. Equal Housing Opportunity.
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $103,000
