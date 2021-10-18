 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $115,000

This is a wonderful turn of the century Victorian home with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath. Much loved home with a formal dining room, parlor sitting room, and sitting area on the second floor with balcony. In 2015 great updates included: Plumbing, all (sewer line to the street, drains, etc.), Sink Fixtures, Low Flow Toilets, Dishwasher, new Disposer in sink, new Refrigerator, new Stove, new Roof, including gutters and leaf covers, new Laundry room, stripped to the studs, rewired, sheetrock, paint, flooring. Shower in laundry room, French patio doors in the laundry room. Breaker Box and circuits, new Beam in the basement to stabilize the floors on the lower level. Furnace replaced in 2013. Built (2) outbuildings. Treehouse fitted with wiring, but not hooked to power system. Can plug in, though. Expanded the driveway to (3) spaces, not two. Fenced backyard. Attic fan, new. Expanded the lot size by 15’ on the alley side. Lot is now 2.25 lots. Call today to see this property.

