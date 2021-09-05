 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $119,000

3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $119,000

3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $119,000

Take a look at this 3 bed 2 bath home located on approximately 7 acres south of Carbondale in Unity Point School District, this property features spacious bedrooms & closet space, full unfinished basement plus a 24x40 garage. There is also a large shaded yard plus additional lot with road frontage if someone wanted to build another home in addition to approx 6 acres of woods that would be a great recreational area. This property is also zone for commercial use if needed & is priced to sell, Call today to schedule your appt. !

