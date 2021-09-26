This is a wonderful turn of the century Victorian home with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath. Much loved home with a formal dining room, parlor sitting room, and sitting area on the second floor with balcony. In 2015 great updates included: Plumbing, all (sewer line to the street, drains, etc.), Sink Fixtures, Low Flow Toilets, Dishwasher, new Disposer in sink, new Refrigerator, new Stove, new Roof, including gutters and leaf covers, new Laundry room, stripped to the studs, rewired, sheetrock, paint, flooring. Shower in laundry room, French patio doors in the laundry room. Breaker Box and circuits, new Beam in the basement to stabilize the floors on the lower level. Furnace replaced in 2013. Built (2) outbuildings. Treehouse fitted with wiring, but not hooked to power system. Can plug in, though. Expanded the driveway to (3) spaces, not two. Fenced backyard. Attic fan, new. Expanded the lot size by 15’ on the alley side. Lot is now 2.25 lots. Call today to see this property.
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $119,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statements from the former Athletic Directors attorney say that she was notified of her termination via written notice on Sept. 9th.
The Illinois State Board of Education previously rejected plan to spend $867,300 on artificial turf and track repairs.
Richard Kelly still keeps a handwritten tally of each’s day’s business in a ledger book, just like his dad taught him to do at Kelly’s Big Star.
Illinois Supreme Court to consider whether former Super Bowl MVP has right to know accuser’s identity
Former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Richard Dent is seeking to have the identity of a sexual harassment accuser revealed so he can pursue a defamation claim.
Liberty Counsel is demanding Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) stop discriminating in granting religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine to employees.
Her fiance, Austin Eskew, said in an interview with NBC News the couple was unvaccinated due to infertility fears she had with the shot.
The Illinois State University graduate student's disappearance nearly a month ago triggered national attention and emotional pleas to those with information to come forward.
Autumn Grant, a Murphysboro native, was one of the contestants in “The Blox,” a reality television production featuring entrepreneurs.
The Marion resident on Tuesday announced he's running for the new 118th District seat.
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.