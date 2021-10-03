3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $119,900

Welcome Home to an Amazing 3 bedroom Ranch home, Move-in ready in a great location!!! All Brick with low maintenance. Your home boasts an updated kitchen with appliances included, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, nicely updated bath, vinyl replacement windows and much more. Come home and Enjoy your fenced-in private backyard with a prefect patio plus storage shed. Walking distance to shopping, the park, and SIUC. Must see... just waiting for You! Call today to schedule your appt.