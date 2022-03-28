 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $129,900

This home was built in 2007, with an open floor plan, and fenced in back yard. It is an Adoreable home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, the garage is in the back of the home which gives it a clean look. The spacious living room and eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar. This is one you do not want to miss.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News