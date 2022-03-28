This home was built in 2007, with an open floor plan, and fenced in back yard. It is an Adoreable home, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, the garage is in the back of the home which gives it a clean look. The spacious living room and eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar. This is one you do not want to miss.
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Illinois lawmakers enter the last weeks of this year's shortened session, they're pushing bills aimed at alleviating teacher shortages issues, diversifying literature assignments and more.
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
Students across seven local high schools were in for a surprise when SIU Chancellor Austin Lane stopped by their classrooms and offered them a full-ride scholarship to SIU next year.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
A Colorado man charged with a 2021 Carbondale murder has plead not guilty to all charges and awaits a jury trial.
Two people have been sentenced to 16.5 years in prison following a 2021 armed robbery in Carbondale.
A memorial service is being held in Molly Young's honor this Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m. in Turley Park next to the Murdale Shopping Center in Carbondale.
At approximately 9:05 p.m. police received a call and located human remains on Veterans Drive within a mile west of I-57/64, according to the sheriff's department.
Two individuals have been arrested in Sunday Carbondale shooting.
Troy Barton’s time as the head coach of the Carbondale Community boys’ basketball team started on a Thursday in May and ended on a Thursday in…