3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $152,900

Take a look at this very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home on almost 1 acre just outside of town with a country feel but still in the city limits. This property features a spacious living room, dining room & large utility room, outside you will find a wonderful yard with plenty of shade trees in a park like setting, also a patio to sit out on & 1 car attached garage. Call today to schedule your appt.

