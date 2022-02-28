 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $195,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bath one level easy flow home. Private front entrance, brick front, formal dining room, larger kitchen with newer appliances and pantry, with 2 car attached garage and located in a convenient location! This home features a large great room with vaulted ceiling which looks out on a screened porch and private deck. The back deck looks out upon a wooded area and there is plenty of room on the side yard to play! And don't forget about the nice sized master bedroom with full bath, separate shower and upscale jacuzzi tub and large walk in closet.

