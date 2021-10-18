3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $216,000

Country home sits on a beautiful ridge that slopes down meeting a winding creek. Open living room / dining room features hard wood flooring, a stone fireplace, original knotty pine paneling.Kitchen was remodeled in 2016 with new custom cabinetry, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and tiled flooring. The heating system offers a unique combination of both gas furnace and a whole house wood furnace. The master bedroom: vaulted ceiling,garden window, built in shelves, large closet. Bonus: back office/craft room, screened in porch, outdoor shed, whole house surge protector, emergency generator, air to air heat exchange, whole house water filter. Less than a mile from Crab Orchard Lake surrounded by woods yet just minutes from shopping.