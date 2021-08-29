 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $240,000

This brick home sits back off the road, tucked into the trees. Spacious rooms throughout. The living room has bamboo flooring and leads to the dining area with a wall of windows with a great view of the private backyard. The kitchen was remodeled in 2010 with new cabinetry, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and tiled flooring. The stainless appliances will stay with the home. Geothermal system is about 12 years old. 18 x 13 master bedroom has an attached bathroom with a walk-in shower. Two other bedrooms on the main level share the full bathroom with a dual-sink vanity. Walk-out basement has numerous rooms to fit your needs. There's a bathroom with a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. 36 x 13 family room has a wet bar area. There's a 27 x 16 room would make a great media room. (currently used as a bedroom) and then a 13 x 13 room. The utility room has the laundry area, two water heaters and the Geothermal system. Seller is replacing roof.

