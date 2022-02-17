3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $35,000

3 bedroom 1 bath home that has been a rental home. 2 storage buildings in the back, eat in kitchen and enclosed front porch.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
3 bedroom 1 bath home that has been a rental home. 2 storage buildings in the back, eat in kitchen and enclosed front porch.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CARBONDALE ― A Unity Point student was recently caught in school distributing cards touting white privilege, prompting the administration to have a discussion on the issue with the entire Junior High student body.
Students across seven local high schools were in for a surprise Tuesday when SIU Chancellor Austin Lane stopped by their classrooms and offered them a full-ride scholarship to SIU next year.
Although rarely seen in the United States, the freshwater jellyfish is present in both Little Grassy and Devils Kitchen lakes on the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.
From Utah, to Indiana and Ohio, students have been caught distributing controversial ‘white privilege’ cards. This past week, a Carbondale student at Unity Point did the same.
Eight years following the tragic death of SIU student Pravin Varughese, family and friends gathered for a memorial in the woods celebrating his life.
In the small hours of a February morning nearly 20 years ago, a family driving through Makanda saw something unexplainable.
An Illinois woman held hostage in her home by a naked man was rescued after her daughter noticed she had not sent her Wordle score and alerted local authorities.
The rates of new cases of COVID-19 continue to fall across Southern Illinois. Every one of our regional counties saw a decrease in their weekly number of new cases over last week.
A legislative panel on Tuesday voted to suspend the latest version of COVID-19 mitigations for public schools. Here's the latest.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.