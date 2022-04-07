3 bedroom 1 bath home with a 1 car attached carport and large fenced in backyard! This home has a deck, central cooling, gas heat, laundry room and vinyl siding!!! Seller's name is Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Seller does not pay customary closing costs: including title policy, escrow fees, survey or transfer fees. Proof of funds required on cash transactions: Lender pre-approval letter for all financed offers(dated within 30 days) This property may qualify for Seller financing.(Vendee). PLUMBING-The system did not hold pressure at time of winterization
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $36,500
