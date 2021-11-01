3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $59,900

This is a nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, that will need some TLC, in a mature neighborhood, home has a single car carport. Call for your tour today.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This is a nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, that will need some TLC, in a mature neighborhood, home has a single car carport. Call for your tour today.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BREESE – Isaac King broke the Black Diamond Conference’s single-season rushing record Friday night, but Carmi-White County’s hopes of toppling…
For the first time in two years, IHSA football teams will tee it up and kick it off for a postseason game on Friday night.
The measure won House approval 64-52 late Wednesday. It now moves to the Senate. Thursday is the final day of the Legislature's fall session.
Tom Miller has no plans to formally commemorate his 45th year of working in radio. He doesn’t want to draw attention to the anniversary which is this week. Or to himself.
CARBONDALE — In response to the evangelist who spread homophobic rhetoric on SIU campus on Oct. 4, university organizers have planned a Pride …
With just enough votes to spare, Illinois lawmakers early Friday morning approved a gerrymandered redistricting proposal that, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s expected sign-off, will set the state’s congressional map for the next decade.
CARBONDALE — Police are searching for individuals who may have been involved with a shooting Sunday night.
MARION — Evan Noelle had a part in five touchdowns as Marion exorcised some demons of the past with a 41-8 rout of Metamora in an opening-roun…
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — SIU moved the ball more than the length of four football fields at No. 16/17 Northern Iowa on Saturday, but couldn't turn …
The suspected shooter is a teenager and they are still missing, police said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.