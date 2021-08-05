3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $67,500

This 3 bed & 2 full bath home is spacious and close to everything. Looking for convenience, look no further... you can walk or ride your bike just a few minutes away to SIUC campus, shopping, and entertainment. When you consider the price of fuel this is a great SAVINGS! This home features vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, built-in book case, family or formal dinning and living room, two out of three bedrooms have walk-in closets, and open space throughout with wonderful natural light. Master bedroom includes walk in closet, bath with garden tub and separate shower. Outside is great with a covered patio area on the side of the home and privacy fenced backyard including deck and storage building. Desired location on a corner lot. Call today for an appointment.