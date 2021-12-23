3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $89,000

Be the first to know
Three southern Illinoisans will face criminal charges for poaching a buck, bobcat and turkey on private land and other violations following an investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police, according to a release from the state.
One individual is dead and another seriously injured following a head on collision in Zeigler.
The girl told police she met a person known as "Champ" on the Omegle app, which is marketed as a way to "talk to strangers."
Jennifer Harre, vice president and chief nursing officer, and Dr. Joshua Miksanek, an emergency room physician and medical director of SIH Herrin Hospital emergency department, gave an update Monday afternoon on COVID-19 at the SIH facilities.
The Sept. 11 case has also led to one minor, Iziekiel Garner, 16, who is accused of firing off a gun not far from Pyramid Park and Marion High School, being tried in adult court on criminal felony charges.
The numbers help explain why Keegan Glover is the first Benton player in 20 years to earn The Southern Illinoisan’s Football Player of the Yea…
NORMAL — Rivian Automotive on Monday said the company made the first deliveries of its all-electric R1S sport-utility vehicle from the Normal factory to Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough and CEO R.J. Scaringe.
Brandon Byars did not want to pay to have a board game shipped from England. So he made his own. Today, he makes a full line of board games as a side business.
Gina Trapani works at Coolfire Studios, a St. Louis-based company that was recently presented with an Emmy for the production of a commercial, "That's My M-O" for the Missouri Division of Tourism.
Traveling through Candy Cane Lane this year is a little different. The displays created by the late Tim Murphy and his art students at Frankfort High School are at the city park this year.
