3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CARBONDALE — Battling a fractured foot, former SIU national champion Deanna Price finished eighth in the women's hammer throw at the Tokyo Oly…
- Updated
A pending railroad merger could impact train traffic and Amtrak service in Southern Illinois, leading some – including Carbondale’s mayor – to voice opposition. But an industry expert said it is too early to tell what, if any, changes will take place.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
The 24-year-old man had been with the police force about nine months. "He was born with a passion to be a police officer," his mother said.
- Updated
CARBONDALE — Raven Saunders, who competed at SIU as a freshman before transferring to Ole Miss, won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics lat…
- Updated
MARION — The body of a deceased woman discovered July 23 has been identified as Kathleen N. Andrews, 35.
- Updated
PADUCAH — Five people, including a 14-year-old from Marion, Kentucky, are dead after a collision Monday involving a semi-tractor trailer, auth…
- Updated
Illinois State Police officials announced on Tuesday the arrest of Joseph Matthew Myers, a 23-year-old, on a charge of aggravated battery of a child, a class X felony.
PADUCAH – Paducah-McCracken County 911 dispatchers are reporting of a multi-vehicle crash blocking Interstate 24 at the 2.4 mile point at Paducah.
- Updated
This is a developing story that will be updated.