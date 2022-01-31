 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $92,000

All brick 3 bed, 1.5 bath ranch home in a wonderful location with close proximity to the university, SIH and shopping. Features include hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, updated bathroom with new flooring & toilet, new sink in the 1/2 bath and new kitchen flooring. There is also a 1 car attached garage plus a fenced backyard. This property would make a great home for someone looking for convenience of location and comfort. Call today to schedule your appointment.

View More

