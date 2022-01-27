 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $100,000

Don't miss your chance to move into this super manufactured home .. Over 1,200 square feet on approximately 3 acres. Very nicely up-dated and maintained. Roof new in the last 3 to 4 years, dishwasher new 2 years ago.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News