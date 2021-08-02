3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $134,900

Beautifully maintained home situated on 1/3 of an acre on a quiet street in Carterville. This ranch home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bath has been completely remodeled. Kitchen updates include new stainless steel range, dishwasher, microwave, stainless steel sink, faucet, and garbage disposal. French-door style refrigerator with ice and water dispenser in door. Gorgeous wood-burning fireplace! Large fenced in back yard with storage shed. Brand new door for the side-entrance. Updated light fixtures throughout, and so much more!