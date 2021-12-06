 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $159,900

This 3-bedroom 2 bath home sits on a large corner lot in Carterville (.60acre). Great room with gas fireplace and built-in shelving. Eat in kitchen plus formal dining room. Screened porch and a nice 2 car garage. Appliances included with a backup generator installed in the garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News