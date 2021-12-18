3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $167,000

Excellent 3 bed 2 bath home built in 2021 located in the heart of Carterville. Features include a 1 car attached garage & patio area off the back.
Marion’s Rent One Park is to be the centerpiece of a sports tourism attraction following the purchase of the baseball stadium by a local business group.
Dylan J. Moutria of Murphysboro was charged with 43 counts of possession of stolen mail.
A 24-year-old from Marion is in custody in connection with a shots fired call in the 900 block of East Walnut Street.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.
JOHNSTON CITY — If not the best prep sports athlete in Southern Illinois, Johnston City High School senior Austin Brown is certainly on a very…
Pot edibles and packages of traditional cigarettes, e-cigs, and cannabis cigarettes were seized today in a search warrant of Jay Madi Fuel, aka Valero, at 1801 W. Main St.
Michael Tucker was arrested after leaving a house allegedly known for drug activity and leading officers on a car chase through Herrin, Colp, Carterville, Energy and Crainville, Herrin police said this week.
Second individual charged in alleged connection to SIU “shelter in place” alert last week.
“If it fits, it ships,” is the motto of one local church aiding relief efforts for the Dec. 10 tornado that could have easily hit Southern Illinois, Rick Pierson said.
At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, police responded to a call reporting a body in the Pankey Creek at East Sloan Street, according the Harrisburg Illinois Police Department.
