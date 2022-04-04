3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $189,900

SELLER IS EAGER TO SELL!! SEND A REASONABLE OFFER TODAY!!! ATTENTION DEVELOPERS & INVESTORS!! Perfect location for a new subdivision. Located at the end of Merry Acres Lane, this property is just yards North of Noah's Landing Subdivision. Rural type setting with several different species of wild life, deer, turkey, etc. It features 1.69 Acres with a Ranch Style home, and 2.45 Acres of woodland, just waiting to be developed into a new subdivision with room for several more homes. If one would like the privacy of a home with acreage, this would also be a great home and land. It boasts a New roof in 2020, New motor on A/C in 2020, Furnace (still under warranty), Comfort Club Membership with Webb's Heating and Cooling, and a contract for routine maintenance through Terminix, that may be transferred to new owner. Back yard is fully fenced in for pets.