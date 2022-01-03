Attention Developers and Investors. This house and land are the perfect location for a new subdivision. Located at the end of Merry Acres Lane, this property is just yards North of Noah's Landing Subdivision. It features 1.69 Acres with a Ranch Style home, and 2.45 Acres of woodland, just waiting to be developed into a new subdivision with room for several more homes. If one would like the privacy of a home with acreage, this would also be a great home and land. It boasts a New roof in 2020, New motor on A/C in 2020, Furnace (still under warranty), Comfort Club Membership with Webb's Heating and Cooling, and a contract for routine maintenance through Terminix, that may be transferred to new owner. Back yard is fully fenced in for pets.
3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $222,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
Charges have been brought against Ray Tate for the alleged fatal shooting of a Wayne County deputy while various organizations raise funds for the family.
The molecular gorilla known as COVID-19 has made an unscheduled, unwanted visit to the SIU men’s basketball program.
David Bunch, a co-owner of Walker's Bluff, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, his family confirmed on social media Thursday.Arrange…
COBDEN — Last summer, the historic home gym of the immortal Cobden Amazing Appleknockers was condemned and locked up waiting to be demolished …
Authorities have named Ray Tate as the suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Wayne County deputy near the Illinois/Indiana border.
Wil Davis worked as a barista and manager at the Longbranch Cafe & Bakery for most of his adult life. In October 2020, he was diagnosed with colon cancer.
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 57 on Wednesday.
Carbondale police responded at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, to the 400 block of East College Street to a report of armed robbery.
"Gov, this is petty." Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s texts with J.B. Pritzker, state leaders show tension over COVID-19, pensions and media coverage.