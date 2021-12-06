3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $232,000

Attention Developers and Investors. This house and land are the perfect location for a new subdivision. Located at the end of Merry Acres Lane, this property is just yards North of Noah's Landing Subdivision. It features 1.69 Acres with a Ranch Style home, and 2.45 Acres of woodland, just waiting to be developed into a new subdivision with room for several more homes. If one would like the privacy of a home with acreage, this would also be a great home and land. It boasts a New roof in 2020, New motor on A/C in 2020, Furnace (still under warranty), Comfort Club Membership with Webb's Heating and Cooling, and a contract for routine maintenance through Terminix, that may be transferred to new owner. Back yard is fully fenced in for pets.