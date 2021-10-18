3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $259,000

Check out this beautiful home located at the edge of Carterville. This 3bed/2.5 bath 1750 sq ft home was finished in 2014. Sitting directly across the road from Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge gives this home a nice country feel. This home features a large open kitchen with island, ample countertop and cabinet space. The stainless steel refrigerator, stove and dishwasher will stay with the home. The kitchen is open to the large living room and dining room offering plenty of space for family and friends. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom with double sinks and tub/shower combo. There are two other ample sized bedrooms on the other side of the home. Another feature includes a separate laundry room and bath. A large attached three car garage provides ample storage space. For your vehicles, boat and other items. The covered front porch and back patio provides a great place to grill out and relax. This home has a large backyard with great shade trees. Come take a look at this home while it last. Features: 3 bed/2.5 bath Large yard 3 car attached garage Stainless steel appliances Covered porch and patio Paved driveway Nice country setting at the edge of town 10 minutes to John A Logan College, 20 minutes to SIUC