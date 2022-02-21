 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $58,000

Beloved home for over 60 years, raising children and grandchildren. Three bedrooms, one of which is on the upper level. A bonus room, that could be a fourth bedroom, is also on the upper level. One full bath and plumbing for a second on main level. There is an enclosed porch on the back and a carport on the side of the house. Right as you walk in the front, there is a Beautiful Wooden Staircase that leads to the upper level. This house was once only one level, but was built on to make the second level. New plumbing, furnace, and wiring, in 2015. Quiet neighborhood, sets on 2 lots.

