3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $69,900

Price Drop!! Check out this cute house located on a nice sized corner lot just minutes away from all Carterville schools. This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath house has great space for entertaining with the wide open dining area that leads to the large sunken living room. Enjoy morning coffee on the deck looking into the wooded area at the back of lot. Plenty of room for swing set, garden, pool, etc. Come take a look before its gone!

