Very nice 3 bed 1 bath home with 2 car attached garage sitting on a 1 acre open lot in Crainville. This property has been very well cared for and features a large eat-in-kitchen with plenty of cabinets, family room with newer gas fireplace, spacious living room, updated bathroom with walk-in shower and a utility room with washer & dryer included. There is also 2 bedrooms on the main floor plus a 3rd bedroom upstairs with walk-in closet. Updates include a brand new stove, newer gas hot water on demand, fireplace, newer windows, roof approx 10 years old, Furnace & A.C updated as well. This home
3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $94,000
