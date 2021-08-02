3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $97,000

Charming & spacious Bungalow in Carterville! 3 bedroom, 2 bath on a corner lot. The front porch is large and very inviting! Perfect spot to sit and enjoy your morning coffee or tea. Crown & chair molding and Hardwood floors throughout add to the charm of this home. The kitchen was recently updated and has a large pantry. The back yard has a deck and privacy fence. And don't forget the 2.5 car attached garage with room for all your stuff and a workshop! Recent updates have been made. HVAC System was replaced in 2007, new air handler in 2021. Main roof replaced in 2014, front porch roof in 2017. The master bath was remodeled in 2017. Hallway & Laundry Room flooring was replaced in 2019. New sewer lines in 2008, no more clay pipes. All appliances stay with the home, stove & dishwasher were new in 2019 and the washer & dryer are approximately 4 years old. All of this for under $100,000 in Carterville School District! This one won't last long!!