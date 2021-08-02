Charming & spacious Bungalow in Carterville! 3 bedroom, 2 bath on a corner lot. The front porch is large and very inviting! Perfect spot to sit and enjoy your morning coffee or tea. Crown & chair molding and Hardwood floors throughout add to the charm of this home. The kitchen was recently updated and has a large pantry. The back yard has a deck and privacy fence. And don't forget the 2.5 car attached garage with room for all your stuff and a workshop! Recent updates have been made. HVAC System was replaced in 2007, new air handler in 2021. Main roof replaced in 2014, front porch roof in 2017. The master bath was remodeled in 2017. Hallway & Laundry Room flooring was replaced in 2019. New sewer lines in 2008, no more clay pipes. All appliances stay with the home, stove & dishwasher were new in 2019 and the washer & dryer are approximately 4 years old. All of this for under $100,000 in Carterville School District! This one won't last long!!
3 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $97,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CARBONDALE — One person is dead after a serious crash Monday night at the intersection of East Main Street and Giant City Road, according to a…
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
A pending railroad merger could impact train traffic and Amtrak service in Southern Illinois, leading some – including Carbondale’s mayor – to voice opposition. But an industry expert said it is too early to tell what, if any, changes will take place.
JOHNSTON CITY — Three Southern Illinois boys once believed to be missing and in danger have been found, and a female suspect is in custody, ac…
- Updated
CARBONDALE — Raven Saunders, who competed at SIU as a freshman before transferring to Ole Miss, won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics lat…
- Updated
WSIL-TV and six other broadcast stations across the country are being purchased by Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group for a combined $380 million. The sale should be finalized within the next two months.
- Updated
The change to federal guidance came as cases in Illinois and around the country continue to rise as the vaccination pace stagnates and mask mandates are relaxed.
- Updated
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify who this mask policy affects.
- Updated
MARION — Police are investigating after discovering the body of a deceased woman Friday night in the 1600 of Peabody Road.