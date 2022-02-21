 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Christopher - $124,500

Ranch style home with three bedroom 2 baths and family room. Great house for a family. Lots of outdoor space with the covered front porch and covered back deck off dining area and a large patio. Has 1 car attached garage and 1 1/2 detached garage. Some updates include metal roof, heat pump and new electric panel . Sets on 2 corner lots in nice neighborhood. Plenty of parking in back.

