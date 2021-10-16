 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Christopher - $79,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Christopher - $79,900

Don't miss this - on the outskirts of town! 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on a very large half acre corner lot with a 30x36 pole barn with overhead door and gravel floor, perfect for all your yard toys or for storage! Inside the home, you will love the open and modern, split floor plan and the very nice, up to date kitchen with a huge island with beautiful black appliances! The master has an en-suite full bath with a luxurious tub and also has a walk-in closet! The home is being sold AS-IS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Social Security: Celebrating a milestone for my Social Security

We are excited to celebrate a significant milestone for my Social Security: 60 million registrations! We thank each of you who took the time to create a personal my Social Security account — and encouraged others to do the same. We keep improving our online services to make doing business with us easier, faster and more accessible.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News